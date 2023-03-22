Tribal youth programme kicks off

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 21

Seven-day tribal youth exchange programme organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra, Amritsar, in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, began at Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology (KCET), Ranjit Avenue, here today.

Over 200 tribal youth participants from 11 districts of four states — Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh and Odisha — are taking part in the event.

District Youth Officer Akansha Mahaveriya said the aim of the event was to sensitise tribal youth about rich cultural heritage of the country and to enable them to appreciate the concept of unity in diversity.

“There is a lot that the youth can learn from each other, especially about cross-region cultural exchange. The event gives platform to tribal youth to talk about their culture as well as learn about Punjab’s culture,” she said.

Maneet Kaur, in-charge, Placement, KCET, expressed her views on entrepreneurship development skills. She made the participants aware of various programmes organised regularly to nurture the talent of youth by enlightening them on various aspects of industrial business activities. She also guided participants regarding the skills for becoming a successful entrepreneur.

Another session was conducted by Khushpal, retired manager of PNB and retired director, of RSETI PNB. His talked on life and teachings of Dr BR Ambedkar. He told the students about teachings of Dr Ambedkar and discussed three principles of his life i.e. liberty, equality and fraternity.

A session on personal hygiene and mental well being was also addressed during the day. In the session, personal hygiene kits were distributed among participants.