Tribute paid to 1965 war hero

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 9

Rich tributes were paid to Param Vir Chakra awardee Veer Abdul Hamid, hero of the 1965 Indo-Pak war by military personnel and representatives of the state government during a function organised at the memorial of the martyr at Asal Uttar here on Friday.

The function was organised by the Indian Army. Laying wreaths at the memorial of the martyr, Khemkaran MLA Sarwan Singh Dhunn remembered the courageous zeal of the warrior who destroyed eight Pakistani tanks and sacrificed his life while destroying the ninth tank in the Indo-Pak war.