Tribute paid to Congress leader Dr Dharambir Agnihotri

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 6

Senior Congress leader Dr Dharambir Agnihotri, who died last month, was paid tribute during a congregation held at Gurdwara Baba Sidhana, Sheron, native village of the departed soul, here on Tuesday.

The congregation was largely attended by area residents, relatives, party workers from across the district and other parts of the state.

Dr Agnihotri breathed his last on August 27 in Amritsar. After performing the bhog of Sri Sukhmani Sahib, kirtani jathas performed kirtan from Gurbani.

Partap Singh Bajwa, leader of Opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Mohammad Sadique, Jasbir Singh Gill Dimpa (Both MPs), Rana Gurjit Singh, Harminder Singh Gill and Sukhpal Singh Bhullar were among the leaders who paid tribute to the departed soul.

The leaders termed Dr Dharambir Agnihotri as a man of principle, true human being and a seasoned politician who served society selflessly. The speakers spoke on different aspects of Dr Agnihotri who was a qualified medico and social activist.

On behalf of the family, Dharambir’s son Sandeep Agnihotri expressed his gratitude to all those who were present on the occasion.