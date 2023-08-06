Tributes paid to Bhagat Puran Singh

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 5

Cabinet Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, who came to pay tribute to environmentalist and founder of Pingalwara, Bhagat Puran Singh on his death anniversary, invited the people of Punjab to follow his footsteps. Participating in the function to mark the birth anniversary of Bhagat Puran Singh on the Pingalwara campus, Kataruchak said the government is planting 5 lakh saplings to pay tribute to Bhagat Puran Singh, who served humanity throughout his life.

When asked about illegal constructions, he said any illegal construction will not be tolerated. He said the government is conducting a special survey of the flood-affected areas to provide compensation to the affected people.

Meanwhile, a special film based on the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev was dedicated and screened to mark the occasion. Several religious and community service events dedicated to the memory of Bhagat Puran Singh were hosted by the All India Pingalwara Charitable Society. Dr Inderjit Kaur, director, Pingalwara, said that Bhagat Ji’s contribution towards helping the downtrodden and the destitute should be imbibed by society at large.

