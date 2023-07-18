Tributes paid to Lance Naik Kuldeep Singh

Tarn Taran, July 17
Tributes were paid to Lance Naik Kuldeep Singh on the occasion of his antim ardas at his native Swaragapuri village, near Jhabal, on Monday. Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal and a large number of representatives of different political, social, and religious organisations participated in the congregation. The MLA while addressing on the occasion said the state government had great respect for the defence personnel. He announced that the state government would give Rs 1 crore compensation to family of the martyr besides a government job for one member of the family. The MLA also handed over a cheque of Rs 5.25 lakh as the first instalment of compensation to the family. Kuldeep Singh of the 16 Corps of the Army was washed away in the Dogra Nullha in Jammu Kashmir while saving his co-soldier Telu Ram on July 9. The martyr is survived by his parents, wife, son and daughter .
