Tributes paid to martyr on his 3rd death anniv

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 19

Rich tributes were paid to Naik Maninder Singh on his third death anniversary here on Saturday. His eight-year-old son Ekamjot Singh also paid floral tribute to his father and resolved to wear olive green like his father.

Surinder Kaur, wife of Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, announced that a memorial dedicated to the martyr would be raised.

Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan was the chief guest on the occasion. Besides, the ceremony was attended by wife of the braveheart Akwinder Kaur, who is Naib Tehsildar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Surinder Singh, SDM Mankanwal Singh, Tehsildar Navkirat Singh, Naib Tehsildar Archana Sharma, Capt Joginder Singh, father of Ashok Chakra awardee Lieutenant Navdeep Singh, Gurpreet Kaur, wife of martyr Lance Naik Sandeep Singh, Pratibha from Mumbai and others took part in the tribute-paying ceremony.