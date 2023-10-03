Tributes paid to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri

People from various communities and parties came forward to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries on Monday.
They bowed in front of their statues and paid them homage. Students along with teachers also observed Gandhi Jayanti at schools. Various activities were held in schools to mark the day.
Students came dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. They performed skits to propagate their ideas and thoughts.
