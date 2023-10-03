Tributes paid to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri

People from various communities and parties came forward to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries on Monday.

Students of Sanskriti KMV School during the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations in Jalandhar on Monday. Tribune Photo: Malkiat Singh

They bowed in front of their statues and paid them homage. Students along with teachers also observed Gandhi Jayanti at schools. Various activities were held in schools to mark the day.

Former BJP minister Manoranjan Kalia, along with party leaders, garlands the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Company Bagh.

Students came dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. They performed skits to propagate their ideas and thoughts.

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary and Congress leader Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Dham, Panj Dheran village.

Congress workers and leaders shower flower petals on the statue of Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.

Students of St Soldier School take part in Gandhi Jayanti celebrations in Jalandhar.

