Truck, JCB machine used in illegal mining seized in Mand area

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 19

Following instructions given by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to check illegal mining, the police and the Mining Department impounded a JCB machine and a tipper truck during a joint operation in the Mand area of the Beas River in Bhalojla village on Wednesday.

The tipper truck and the JCB machine were being used for illegal mining. The Verowal police led by ASI Balkar Singh and Mining Officer Ranjodh Singh seized the truck and the JCB machine

Ranjodh Singh said on the basis of information received by the department, a raid was conducted and the equipment used in illegal mining was taken into police custody. The drivers of the truck and the JCB machine managed to escape from the spot. A case under Section 21 of the Mines and Minerals Act, 1957, was registered by the Verowal police on Tuesday in this connection.

#Bhagwant Mann #Illegal Mining #Tarn Taran