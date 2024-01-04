Truckers’ strike disrupts supply of LPG cylinders

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 3

Even as transporters withdrew their strike last evening, the supply of LPG cylinders has not normalised. Residents who booked their refills during the past few days, complained of not receiving the delivery of their cylinders.

LPG cylinders were not being delivered at houses. The staff at LPG agencies cited unavailability of stock due to truckers’ strike. Arti, a resident of Mall Mandi, who booked the refill online on December 29, said his request was duly confirmed with a message. Its invoice was received on January 1, mentioning its cost as Rs 944. After waiting for a couple of days, she rang up the agency concerned on January 2 but the staff expressed their helplessness because of non-availability of stock.

A similar complaint was made by a consumer residing on Majitha road. Rajesh Kumar, a local resident, wondered as to how an inventory of cylinders could be so small that a strike for less than 24 hours could exhaust them. Amanjit Singh Sandhu, District Food Supplies Controller, said his office did not receive any complaint of scarcity of LPG cylinders. He said his entire team had been in the field overlooking resumption of fuel at filling stations.