Trust honours artists with Kalashree awards

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 30

The Kausa Trust held its annual awards ceremony honouring artists for their contribution in the field of arts for the year 2023-24.

The awardees include Mohinderjit Singh, Dr Gopal Kirodiwal, Dr Ravinder, Harpreet Narang, Gaytri Verma, Kamaljeet Kaur, Neenu Vij, Akhilesh Nigam, Ashwani Kumar Verma, Balwant Singh Baloria and Chandra Shekhar. Sectretary, Kausa Trust, Rajesh Raina, and Treasurer Dr KR Tuli, addressed the ceremony as they assured commitment to future art exhibitions, and continuous enrichment of the artistic community.

Brajesh Jolly, director of KT Kala Museum, welcomed the guests and provided insights into the showcased items.

The awards, which are designed to support artists with recognition and monetary help, are a part of protsahan, a special art programme run by the gallery. These awards were presented to those budding artists, who had achieved significant milestones in fine arts in their respective genre. A cash prize, a goodie bag and Kala Shree certificates were given to the all winners.

