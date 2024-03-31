Trust honours artists with Kalashree awards

Amritsar, March 30
The Kausa Trust held its annual awards ceremony honouring artists for their contribution in the field of arts for the year 2023-24.
The awardees include Mohinderjit Singh, Dr Gopal Kirodiwal, Dr Ravinder, Harpreet Narang, Gaytri Verma, Kamaljeet Kaur, Neenu Vij, Akhilesh Nigam, Ashwani Kumar Verma, Balwant Singh Baloria and Chandra Shekhar. Sectretary, Kausa Trust, Rajesh Raina, and Treasurer Dr KR Tuli, addressed the ceremony as they assured commitment to future art exhibitions, and continuous enrichment of the artistic community.
Brajesh Jolly, director of KT Kala Museum, welcomed the guests and provided insights into the showcased items.
The awards, which are designed to support artists with recognition and monetary help, are a part of protsahan, a special art programme run by the gallery. These awards were presented to those budding artists, who had achieved significant milestones in fine arts in their respective genre. A cash prize, a goodie bag and Kala Shree certificates were given to the all winners.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed
Sunita Kejriwal to read Delhi CM's message at rally, says AA...
Mission 370: PM kicks off UP campaign from Meerut today
In 2019 LS elections, BJP had won 62 of 80 seats in state; i...
PM Modi should address key issues at Meerut rally: Congress
While government conferred Bharat Ratna on two champions of ...
Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan’s convoy attacked in Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar
The incident occurred in Madkarimpur village under Khatauli ...
Samajwadi Party leader’s wife shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur
Nazreen was alone at home when an assailant entered the hous...