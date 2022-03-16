campus notes

Turban-tying competition organised

Participants of turban-tying competition at GCI in Amritsar.

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: Global Group of Institutes organised a turban-tying competition at its campus. Students tied turbans of various eye catching and beautiful hues and colours and tried their hands at different styles like Patiala Shahi, Amritsar Style, Morni Turban Style, Vattaan Wali style etc. After the initial competition the following students emerged victorious. Jaspreet Singh BBA 4th semester got 1 st position, Karanbir Singh, B.Tech CSE 6th Semester stood on second and Vikramjit Singh of B.Tech. CSE 4th semester secured third position in the competition. Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi, Vice Chairman while giving away the prizes to the winners of the competition said it is high time that the young men take pride in tying the turban and also to popularise the turban tying amongst the youth.

Seminar on gender sensitisation

Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology organised a seminar and an interactive session on the topic “Gender Sensitisation: Time to Change Mindset”. Dr Manju Bala Director of the college, who welcomed guest speaker Dr Navpreet Kaur, Doctor in Forensic Medicine, Shri Guru Ram Das University of Health Sciences, said the aim was to provide a platform to students to discuss important social issues. She said such programmes should be regularly conducted both for girls and boys to help them understand the opposite gender and especially their roles in each other’s life. Dr Navpreet Kaur advised the students to discard `anti female mindset’. Also, she said empowering women does not mean the disempowerment of men. She said in today’s world still most of the women suffer and abuse continues. Chief guest Captain (Rtd) Jasmit Kaur, asked the female to assert themselves for their rightful place in the world.

Int’l Mathematics Day celebrated

PG Department of Mathematics, DAV College, Amritsar celebrated International Mathematics Day. A competition on role of mathematics in day-to-day life, poems and analytical approach to mathematics was conducted to celebrate this day. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar informed about the significance of mathematics day, which is also known as pie day and elaborated its meaning in mathematics. He also talked about this year’s theme ‘Mathematics Unites’ elaborated it and motivated the students for studying and making career in Mathematics. Students of M Sc- Semester II, Semester IV and B.Sc.- Semester IV participated in the competition. Harpreet and Samar of B.Sc. Semester IV were awarded first and second prize and Anureet of M.Sc. (Maths)- Semester IV was awarded with third prize. TNS

Alumni Meet organised

BBK DAV faculty during an alumni meet in Amritsar.

To foster a sense of community and connectedness among the college and its alumni, BBK DAV College for Women, Amritsar organised an alumni meet 2022.The motto of the meet was “Come and Relive your Memories” and the purpose was to revive and rejuvenate the old bonds. Alumni of the college, teaching and working in various schools of Punjab came to attend the meeting. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia welcomed the chief guest Radhika Tarun Chugh, Director, Institute for Skill Development, Amritsar, along with Sudarshan Kapoor, Chairman, LMC. Senior alumnus, who were mostly now into teaching as a profession, said it was a great opportunity to reconnect with the old students of the college and to relive the memories of the old days. TNS

Academic session begins

Students welcome the new session at Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib. Photo: Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran: A prayer was organised on the commencement of the new academic session at Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib. Students of the institute recited shabad gayan from the Guru Granth Sahib and wished for the well-being of the universe. The end of the war between Russia and Ukraine too was wished in the prayer. The students also performed cultural programme with welcome speech and songs highlighting Punjabi traditions. Jatinderpal Singh Randhawa, director, and Manisha Sood Principal of the institute welcomed the students and encouraged them to study hard.

