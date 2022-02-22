Voter turnout dips by 5.48% in Amritsar district: A cause for concern

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, February 21

Despite the efforts made by the Election Commission, the voter turnout in the district dropped by a significant 5.48 per cent. The District Election Office released the district’s revised figure of 65.87 per cent turnout on Monday morning.

However, it is too short of the 2017 Assembly election benchmark, when a turnout of 71.35 per cent was recorded. In 2012 elections, too, the district had recorded a poll percentage of 71.85 per cent.

Baring Amritsar East constituency, which has reported a decrease of 0.73 per cent only, all other constituencies have reported loss of more than 3 per cent. Attari, a reserved constituency, reported a maximum decline of 8.47 per cent.

The poll percentage in Amritsar Central decreased by 7.50 per cent, in Ajnala by 6.22 per cent, Amritsar North by 6.12 per cent, Majitha by 5.98 per cent, Rajasansi by 4.84 per cent, Amritsar West by 4.61 per cent, Jandiala by 4.34 per cent and Amritsar South by 3.24 per cent.

While 66.16 per cent of the registered male voters voted, 65.56 per cent of the female voters turned up for polling.

The decrease in voter turnout is generally attributed to disillusionment, indifference and a sense of futility of the exercise, especially when the electorate has failed to get the desired results.

Political pundits believe that decrease in the turnout is a sign of peoples’ satisfaction with the establishment and it helps the party in power. Whatever may be the reason or the consequence, it is definitely a bad sign for a healthy democracy.

Of 68, Only 14 third gender voters turn up

Of the 68 registered third gender voters in all 11 Assembly segments, only 14 exercised their right to franchise on the D-Day. A maximum of nine third gender voters cast their vote in Amritsar Central constituency. In Baba Bakala, with a maximum of 14 registered third gender voters, only one turned up at the polling booth.