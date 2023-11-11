Two Andhra Pradesh fake travel agents arrested at city airport

Amritsar, November 10

CIA staff have arrested two fake travel agents of Andhra Pradesh for allegedly duping people and sending them to Arabian nations on tourist visa illegally after tampering with their documents. They were arrested from near Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport here on Thursday.

They were identified as Illa Satya Narain Murty and Chilu Kuri Balaji of Godawary of Andhra Pradesh. They were booked under Sections 420, 259 and 263-A of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Rules Act.

Dilbagh Singh, in-charge, CIA Staff 2, said a police team was standing at Mirakot Chow on Airport Road when they got a tip-off that two persons of some other state were standing near a hotel near the railway station. They were putting up here for the past three days and were involved in sending people to Arab countries on tourist visa and were tampering with their documents. The informer said they had passports, fake rubber stamps and such pens that are used for erasing words and tampering with documents. They were accompanied by two women. They had come to drop two women who had to take a flight to Arab countries.

Dilbagh Singh said the police team was rushed immediately to the spot and it arrested the two Andhra Pradesh men. The police recovered four passports with visa, two rubber stamps and pen, six mobile phones of different brands from their possession. They did not have any licence for the same.

He said the accused were produced in a court, which remanded them in police custody for further investigations.

