Two arrested as youth dies of drug overdose in hotel

Amritsar, August 19
A youth identified as Navdeep Singh (25), a resident of Chandigarh, allegedly died of drug overdose in a hotel room falling under the Division B police station area. He originally belonged to the Maqboolpura area here.
The incident came to light when the police booked his two friends on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder following a complaint by the deceased’s brother, Prem Singh. The two, identified as Satnam Singh and Vishal of the Jawahar Nagar area here, were arrested by the police.
Prem Singh, who lives in Chandigarh, stated to the police that Navdeep had gone to Amritsar and was staying in a hotel near Sherawala Gate. He said his friends Satnam and Vishal visited him in his hotel room. He alleged that they gave him an overdose of drugs, which led to his death.
Following his statement, the police registered a case under Sections 304 and 34 of the IPC against the duo.
