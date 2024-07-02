Two arrested for displaying weapon on social media

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 1

The Sadar police arrested two persons on Sunday for displaying weapon on the social media through their IDs to terrorise people. SSP Ashwani Kapur said today the suspects were identified as Amritpal Singh, a resident of Bhullar village, and Jarmanjit Singh, a resident of Guru Ka Khoo village, Tarn Taran.

The SSP said a police party led by ASI Manjinder Singh arrested the suspects from Piddi village and recovered one illegal pump action gun and eight cartridges from their possession. The suspects had a criminal past. Amritpal Singh was facing several criminal cases and Jarmanjit Singh one case, the SSP added. The police also impounded a Scorpio vehicle in which the suspects travelled in the area, the SSP said.

The suspects were booked under Sections 25 (6), 25 (7), 54 and 59 of the Arms Act by the Sadar police.

#Social Media #Tarn Taran