Two arrested for robbing sewadar of Rs 5K

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 26

A sewadar of Gurdwara Baba Jeewan Singh, Sursing, was not only severely beaten up but also robbed of Rs 5,000 by two miscreants here on Monday. The suspects were later arrested by the Bhikhiwind police.

Sub-Inspector Naresh Kumar said here on Tuesday that the accused were identified as Karan and Raja Singh of Sursing village. The victim, identified as Baba Beera Singh, in his statement to the police said he was taking rest in a gurdwara room at noon on Monday when the suspects entered his room and beat him up severely and looted the cash from his pocket.

The SI said a case under Sections 323, 379-B and 34 of the IPC was registered against the suspects who were produced in a court on Tuesday. The court remanded them in police custody for two days.

#Tarn Taran