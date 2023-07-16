Two arrested for snatching, three mobiles seized

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 15

The Sadar police have arrested two persons involved in snatching a mobile phone from Akash Kumar two days ago. They were identified as Rahul, alias Murgi, of Indira Colony, Batala Road, and Pankaj Kumar of Mustafabad on Batala Road.

Rahul has five cases of snatchings and the NDPS Act registered against him while Pankaj had three cases of snatching and theft registered against him.

The police have recovered three mobile phones, a sharp weapon and a bike used in the crime from their possession.

Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), said the duo had snatched a mobile phone from Akash in Murgi Khane Wali Gali on main Batala Road by threatening him with a sharp weapon.

The ACP said following initial probe, the police nabbed Rahul on the same day of the incident while his accomplice Pankaj was arrested yesterday.

They are currently on police remand and further investigation is under progress. The police is likely to solve more cases of snatching during their interrogation.