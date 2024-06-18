Two arrested for theft in gurdwara

Tarn Taran, June 17
The Patti Sadar police have arrested two persons allegedly responsible for theft in Gurdwara Baba Alla Singh, Jotishah.
ASI Jagjit Singh from Patti Sadar police said on Monday that the accused have been identified as Balwinder Singh, a resident of Navan Qilha Sabhra village and Lovpreet Singh of Sabhra village. Bhai Lakhwinder Singh, granthi of the gurdwara, noticed the theft on Sunday morning when he was to go to start the Parkash (reciting) of Sri Guru Granth Sahib.
He witnessed that the locks of the gurdwara were broken and a 25 kg bag of sugar too was missing. He said that the matter was brought to the notice of Patti Sadar police through the village elders.
The police immediately swung into action and with the help of CCTV footage, managed to locate the thieves and arrest them shortly. ASI Jagjit Singh said with the arrest of the accused, the stolen bag of sugar too has been recovered from their possession.
