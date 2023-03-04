Two arrested in Gurnam Nagar firing incident, 2 weapons seized

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 3

Two days after the firing incident place in Gurnam Nagar area on Sultanwind Road in which a man suffered gunshot injury, the police have arrested two persons and booked a gangster in the case. The police said a monetary dispute was the reason behind the incident.

Those arrested were identified as Balhar Singh and Ashok Kumar of Jaspal Nagar area. The police have also booked gangster Simranjit Singh in the FIR. He is currently lodged in a jail. They were charged with attempt to murder and booked under the Arms Act.

The complainant, Dara Singh of Azad Nagar, told the police that on Wednesday, he along with his son Gagandeep Singh was going to his (Gagandeep) friend Raja Singh’s house. He said as they reached near Sant Kabir School in Gurnam Nagar area, Balhar stopped them. He said Balhar also called his brother Ashok Kumar on the spot and started quarrelling with his son. He said in the meantime, Raja also reached the spot.

He said during heated arguments Balhar and Ashok took out their pistol and revolver and opened fire on them in which his son got injured. They saved themselves by entering a tailor shop, but the accused continued firing at them. Later, when people started gathering, both fled the spot. He rushed his son to a private hospital. He said his son Gagandeep had told that he got threats from a gangster, Simranjit Singh, from jail.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Gurpartap Singh Sahota said the two groups had a monetary dispute, which led to the incident.