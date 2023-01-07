Two arrested with charas

Amritsar: The Maqboolpura police recovered 100-gm charas and arrested two persons in this connection. They were identified as Harsimran Singh, alias Sunny, of Anand Avenue and Navraj Singh of Tarn Taran. The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act and further probe was on to ascertain the source of contraband. TNS
Two vehicle thieves booked
Amritsar: The Ajnala police booked two persons identified as Massu Singh and Mani Singh, both residents of Nawa Dalla Rajputa village, for allegedly stealing vehicles and later selling their parts. The police said the duo used to steal tractors and other vehicles. The police raided a spot and found parts of a Mahindra tractor, which were opened by the duo. The accused fled the spot. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC was registered against them. Raids were on to nab them. TNS
Indira’s assassins recalled
Amritsar: The a function was organised in the Golden Temple complex to pay homage to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassins Satwant Singh and Kehar Singh today. During the event, kin of Satwant Singh and Kehar Singh were honoured with a siropao (robe of honour) by Giani Gurminder Singh, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) members, and officials. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal also paid obeisance during the congregation at Gurdwara Jhanda Bunga Sahib. Member of Parliament Simranjit Singh Mann also attended the event. TNS
Congregation of Nirankari sect
Amritsar: An annual congregation was held at Sant Nirankari Satsang Bhawan, Khankot here. On this occasion, member in-charge HS Chawla and zonal in-charge Rakesh Sethi welcomed Satguru Mata Sudikshaji Maharaj and Rajpita Rmitji. They also expressed gratitude to all members for the police administration, civil administration, political, social and religious organisations for their cooperation.
