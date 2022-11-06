Two arrested with heroin in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The city police arrested two persons with 45-gm heroin in separate incidents. While Hardyal Singh of Waryam Singh Colony was held with 25-gm heroin, Karandeep Singh of Madan Lal Dhingra Colony was arrested with 20-gm heroin. Separate cases under provisions of the NDPS Act have been registered against them. TNS

Phones, drugs seized in jail

Amritsar: The Central Jail authorities here recovered intoxicating substance from barrack no. 6/8. Around 5-gm intoxicating substance was seized from jail inmate Harinder Singh of Muradpura and 20-gm narcotic powder was found concealed in a ceiling fan. Similarly, a smart phone was seized from another prisoner, Harpreet Singh, while a mobile phone and headphones were found unclaimed in the jail complex.