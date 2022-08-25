Two ASIs arrested on corruption charge

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 24

Two Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) from the Goindwal Sahib police station were arrested on Tuesday on the charge of corruption.

The accused policemen were arrested in the presence of Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura, who is already up in arms against the district police on the drug menace and certain other issues.

The accused have been identified as Jaswant Singh and Rajinder Singh, residents of area villages Chhapri Sahib and Chack Mehar, respectively.

Both ASIs were on naka duty at Jamarai village crossing on the canal side when they signalled a motorcyclist identified as Paramjit Singh of Jamarai to stop. He was on the way to a nearby filling station. Jagbir Singh, a friend of Paramjit Singh, too was with him.

The policemen asked them to show the registration certificate of the motorcycle. Even though all documents were found up to the mark, the policemen demanded a bribe of Rs 500 from Paramjit Singh. The deal was finalised at Rs 300.

Meanwhile, the MLA, who was passing by, came to the spot and caught the two policemen.

Goindwal Sahib DSP Jastinder Singh was called to the spot by the MLA and the accused policemen were detained and brought to the Goindwal Sahib police station.

Inspector Rajinder Singh, Goindwal Sahib SHO, said a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, with Amendment Act 2018 had been registered.

The accused ASIs were produced in the Khadoor Sahib court on Wednesday from where they were sent to judicial remand for 14 days, said the SHO.