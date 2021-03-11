Two booked for culpable homicide

On the statement of the victim's mother, the police have now booked two persons, including a transgender

Photo for representational purpose only.

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 23

Mystery shrouds the death of Tejinder Singh (22), a resident of Dhilwan, whose body was found near the Golden Gate four days ago.

The police took the body into their custody and handed it over to the family following an autopsy. On the statement of the victim’s mother, the police have now booked two persons, including a transgender, on the charge of culpable homicide.

One of the suspects, Manjit Singh, a resident of Kangra, was arrested by the police while the transgender, Aarti Baba of Nakodar, was yet to be arrested.

ASI Avtar Singh, investigating officer in the case, said the police were awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain the reason behind Tejinder’s death.

Baljit Kaur, victim of the mother, told the police that on May 18, Aarti along with her driver Manjit Singh came to her house and took the mobile number of her mother Joginder Kaur who lives in Bhakhu Nangal village in Kartarpur. She said later they went to meet her mother at Kartarpur and returned with her mother Joginder Kaur. She said on persistence of Aarti they did shopping in Kapurthala and Jalandhar. They returned late in the evening.

She said Aarti then left her phone on charge and took away her mother’s after promising to return soon. Her son Tejinder Singh was also accompanying her to Kartarpur. However, her son did not return home till late night. She said when she called her son he said they had come to Nakodar side and then his phone got switched off.

She said next morning (May 19) his phone was picked by Aarti who told that her driver Manjit was coming to drop him. She said while returning Manjit called her and said that Tejinder was not well and they were standing near Beas. He asked them to come and take him. She said she immediately rushed to Beas but did not find them. Manjit said he had reached near Golden Gate in Amritsar. She said when they arrived near Golden Gate, they found Tejinder dead on the back seat of the car. She alleged that Manjit and Aarti killed her son by giving some poisonous substance.

