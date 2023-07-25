Two booked for raping minors

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Rural police have booked two persons in separate incidents for allegedly raping minor girls. Rural police have booked two persons in separate incidents for allegedly raping minor girls. They were identified as Shamsher Singh of Gurdaspur and Harmanpreet Singh of Khalchian. Bhindi Saida police booked Shamsher Singh for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl. The incident occurred three days ago. In another incident, Mehta police booked Harmanpreet for raping a 12-year-old girl.

