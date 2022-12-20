Two booked for snatching

Amritsar: The police have booked two youths, identified as Lovejit Singh and Manpreet Singh of Fatehgarh Shukarchak village, for allegedly snatching a silver bracelet from Ajaypal Singh of the same village. Though the incident occurred on October 12, a complaint was lodged with the police on Sunday. Tirath Ram, father of the victim, said the family members of the accused had assured to return the bracelet, but they did not return the same. Perturbed over this, he had now lodged a complaint. The police have registered a case in this regard. TNS
Two held with 60-gm heroin
Amritsar: The police have nabbed two persons in separate instances for allegedly possessing drugs. Those arrested were identified as Vikas of Gobindpura locality and Gurpreet Singh of Shero village. The Chheharta police recovered 45-gm heroin from the possession of Vikas, while the Islamabad police confiscated 15-gm heroin from Gurpreet during search at a checkpoint. TNS
Intoxicants, drug money seized
Amritsar: The police arrested Ravinder Singh of Verka and seized 210 sedative pills and Rs 10,000 of alleged drug money from his occupation. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him and further investigation is underway. TNS
Disaster mgmt training to 150
Amritsar: Over 150 volunteers registered themselves for training as first responders at the time of a disaster under the Aapda Mitra Scheme launched to upscale community efforts in disaster management, at Government College of Nursing here on Monday. The course was inaugurated by DRO Arvinder Pal Singh and Prof Jog Singh Bhatia, senior consultant, Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration. The DRO exhorted the volunteers to participate in the training session with utmost dedication and learn life saving skills. TNS
Patriotic event in Tarn Taran
Tarn Taran: Students of Mamta Niketan School celebrated the annual function on Monday. The students of the school presented a patriotic-cultural programme to mark the celebrations. Principal Gurcharan Kaur presented the annual report of the school.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Visibility drops to 0 in Bathinda and Amritsar; in Agra it i...
60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
Roughly 200 bodies are arriving each day at crematorium in C...
3 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in Shopian encounter
The encounter takes place at Munjh Marg village
US wants constructive dialogue, not 'war of words' between India and Pakistan
Relations between India and Pakistan have often been straine...