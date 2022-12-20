Two booked for snatching

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: The police have booked two youths, identified as Lovejit Singh and Manpreet Singh of Fatehgarh Shukarchak village, for allegedly snatching a silver bracelet from Ajaypal Singh of the same village. Though the incident occurred on October 12, a complaint was lodged with the police on Sunday. Tirath Ram, father of the victim, said the family members of the accused had assured to return the bracelet, but they did not return the same. Perturbed over this, he had now lodged a complaint. The police have registered a case in this regard. TNS

Two held with 60-gm heroin

Amritsar: The police have nabbed two persons in separate instances for allegedly possessing drugs. Those arrested were identified as Vikas of Gobindpura locality and Gurpreet Singh of Shero village. The Chheharta police recovered 45-gm heroin from the possession of Vikas, while the Islamabad police confiscated 15-gm heroin from Gurpreet during search at a checkpoint. TNS

Intoxicants, drug money seized

Amritsar: The police arrested Ravinder Singh of Verka and seized 210 sedative pills and Rs 10,000 of alleged drug money from his occupation. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him and further investigation is underway. TNS

Disaster mgmt training to 150

Amritsar: Over 150 volunteers registered themselves for training as first responders at the time of a disaster under the Aapda Mitra Scheme launched to upscale community efforts in disaster management, at Government College of Nursing here on Monday. The course was inaugurated by DRO Arvinder Pal Singh and Prof Jog Singh Bhatia, senior consultant, Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration. The DRO exhorted the volunteers to participate in the training session with utmost dedication and learn life saving skills. TNS

Patriotic event in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran: Students of Mamta Niketan School celebrated the annual function on Monday. The students of the school presented a patriotic-cultural programme to mark the celebrations. Principal Gurcharan Kaur presented the annual report of the school.