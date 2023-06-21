Two breaches in KBL canal leave agri land inundated

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 20

Breaches at two points in Kasur Branch Lower (KBL) canal in Shahabpur and Jaura villages of the district on Tuesday left hundred acres of agricultural land of as many as eight villages inundated. Officials, workers, farmers and residents of nearby areas were worried as despite their best efforts, these breaches, which are too wide, were not plugged till the filing of this news report.

The water from the breach at Shahabpur village was flowing towards vacant land between the canal and the Tarn Taran-Patti roadside in which trees of the Forest Department were grown. In case the breach is not plugged soon, it must cross the road and then it would enter the fields in Sarhali Khurad, Jandoke, Mughal Chack, Sakhira, etc, villages and create troubles.

The water from the breach at Jaura village had submerged about 500 acres of agriculture land in Lauhuka and Jaura villages. About 200 acres of land is under the paddy plantation and the remaining 300 acres is vacant.

Simran Singh, XEN, Rashminder Singh, SDO, four JEs, along with 50 workers (labourers) worked hard to plug the breach for hours. About 30 farmers under the leadership Nachhattar Singh, district president of the Kirti Kisan Union, too helped the department officials in plugging the canal.

SDO Rashminder Singh said to fill the breach at Jaura village was priority of the department and after that they would move to the Sahabpur village breach.