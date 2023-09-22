Two brothers land in police net for looting people with toy gun

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 21

The Civil Lines police have arrested two snatchers, who used to rob people while pointing a toy pistol, at them. The police have recovered five snatched mobiles phones, a toy pistol and a stolen motorcycle from their possession.

Those arrested were identified as Sunil Rai (20) and his brother Munish Kumar (19) of Professor Colony in Medical Enclave here. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC and Sections 28, 54 and 59 of the Arms act was registered against them. They were drug addicts, the police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) Varinder Singh Khosa said Khushbu Sharma, SHO, Civil Lines police, got a tip-off that duo were involved in the snatching mobile phones and rob innocent people by brandishing the toy pistol.

At the naka put up in Lawrence Road area, the police arrested the duo and recovered six mobile phones on their disclosure. They had snatched the mobile phones from different persons in the recent past. They were produced in a court and brought on two-day police remand for further investigations.

“Though they do not have any previous record, the police have seized five snatched mobile phones and a stolen bike from their possession. We are trying to find the owners of the same and would see where they have lodged their complaints,” Khosa said. He added that both brothers were drug addict and committed snatchings for their daily dose of heroin.