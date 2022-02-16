Two cases of election code violation in Amritsar

Amritsar, February 15

The city police have arrested Rajbir Singh of Bhoewali village in Ajnala along with Rs 3.24 lakh cash and a weapon.

As per the information, he was nabbed by a patrolling party at a checkpoint. Besides cash, the police also seized a .32 pistol with six live bullets and 12 bottles of whiskey from him.

The police said he did not have any permission for carrying such huge amount while he also failed to deposit his weapon with the police even though the district administration has asked for the same.

A case under Section 188 of the IPC, Excise Act and Sections 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against him. Meanwhile, Congress candidate from Jandiala Sukhwinder Singh, alias Danny Bandala, has lodged a complaint against Chatar Singh of Saidoke village, falling under Mehta police station, for misbehaving and threatening his workers during campaigning. He alleged that the accused also tore his posters in the constituency.

Following this, a case under Section 294 (doing obscene acts or songs), 171-C (undue influence at elections), 171-F (undue influence or personation at an election) and 506 of the IPC was registered against him.