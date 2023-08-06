Two cops suspended for alleged corruption charges

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 5

Two policemen were suspended on Saturday and sent to the Police Lines after a recorded audio cellphone conversation related to bribe went viral on social media.

The suspended cops have been identified as Sub-Inspector Nirmal Singh, who was the Ghariala police post in-charge, and his assistant ASI Gurdial Singh. The police post falls under the Sadar Police, Patti.

In the recorded conversation, the cops were heard discussing the amount with the person at the other end, which was to be given to them for registering a case and arresting a man. The name of one SHO and another cop also came up during the conversation.

SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said the policemen were suspended after the recorded conversation went viral. He said, “A probe has been initiated into the matter. If the charges are proved, a case would be registered against all suspects.”

In the recorded audio call, Nirmal Singh was heard talking with Gurmeet Singh of Valtoha, who said Rs 10,000 was given to him for registering a case on the statement of Avtar Singh of Ram Khara village and arresting the suspect. In the audio recording, Gurmeet Singh was heard saying that Rs 25,000 was given to ASI Gurdial Singh, which were to be given to the SHO. Gurmeet said money was not given to the SHO.

