Two day ban on liquor sale in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 30

The district administration has announced restrictions in view of the Lok Sabha elections. District Magistrate Sandeep Kumar informed here today that from 6 pm on May 30 till the end of polling process on June 1, and the day of counting on June 4, a dry day has been declared. As a result, all wine shops and other establishments like clubs and restaurants which have got the licence to serve wine would remain closed. The District Magistrate ordered outsiders, who have not registered as voters in the area, to leave before 6 pm on May 30. After 6 pm on Thursday, restrictions have been imposed on a gathering of five or more persons at a place for a rally or meeting.

There was no restriction on seeking votes through door-to-door canvassing. The administration has imposed restrictions on a gathering of five or more persons in a radius of 100 metre on the day of polling around polling stations and on June 4, in a radius of 100 metre, around counting centres.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Tarn Taran