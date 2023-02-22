Two-day sports tournament ends at Attari

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 21

The two-day annual Sardar Sham Singh Attari memorial tournament concluded at Government Senior Secondary School, Attari here on Tuesday. Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, MLAs Jaswinder Singh Ramdas and Sarwan Singh Dhun and AAP leaders Seema Sodhi and Gursharan Singh Goldi distributed medals and certificates to the winners on the occasion.

Kirandeep Singh Kaimi, Gurbrinder Singh Sidhu and Manjit Singh Attari, the members of Attari Youth Club, said they had been organising the event for the last four years.

Competitions in the categories of hockey, football and kabaddi were organised at the tournament. Cabinet minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal announced a grant of Rs two lakh for the club at the event.