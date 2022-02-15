Two days after protest by BJP, case registered

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 14

Following a protest by Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju, BJP candidate from Amritsar East, his wife Anu Singh and other party leaders over alleged attack on her, the police have registered a case of theft, criminal intimidation and for passing objectionable remarks against unidentified persons.

“We have registered a case under Sections 379 (theft), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 508 (uttering word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code on the statement of Anu Singh. Further probe is on to identify the suspects,” the police said.

She was conducting door-to-door campaigning on Saturday in the area here, when the incident took place. In her statement, she said they had hired a taxi and were going to the Tilak Nagar area. She said she was on a call, when unidentified person put his hand inside the car and tried to hold her by the neck. She said in the evening, when she was conducting door-to-door campaigning with other women activists, her daughter and daughter-in-law near Chuggian Wala Chowk, some unidentified persons passed objectionable remarks against them.

In the meanwhile, her driver called her and told her that some unidentified persons were threatening him and even took his car keys besides trying to snatch his mobile phone. She said when she and other women activists reached the spot, she found that the person who came in a black car was posing as an ASI. On seeing them gathering at the spot, he fled from the spot. While alleging attack on his wife during campaigning, Dr Jagmohan Raju, his wife Anu Singh and BJP MP Shwait Malik held a demonstration outside the Hall Gate area on Saturday seeking action against the accused.

In a nutshell

Anu Singh, wife of BJP candidate from Amritsar East Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju, said she was conducting door-to-door campaigning on Saturday in the area, when the incident took place. She said they had hired a taxi and were going to the Tilak Nagar area. She said she was on a call, when unidentified person put his hand inside the car and tried to hold her by the neck. She said in the evening, when she was conducting door-to-door campaigning with other women activists, her daughter and daughter-in-law near Chuggian Wala Chowk, some unidentified persons passed objectionable remarks against them.