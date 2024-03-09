Two detained at Amritsar airport for travelling on forged passports

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 8

Two passengers, including a woman, have been detained at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport for travelling on forged travel documents. Both of them were deported by the immigration authorities at Dubai after refusing them entry. The youth has been identified as Manjinder Singh, a resident of Variyam Nangal and a woman from Ajnala. Both had gone to Dubai on an Indian passport.

When the immigration authorities in Dubai examined their documents, they found something suspicious. The immigration officials did not allow them to enter Dubai and sent them back to India on Qatar Airways.

The accused reportedly tampered with passports by editing names on someone else’s passport. With these tampered passports, they managed to travel to Dubai, but the immigration officials found the passports not in order.

Both the accused have been detained by the authorities after being deported to India. The documents of the duo are also being examined. After interrogation by the Indian immigration officials, both were handed over to Amritsar police. The police officials stated that investigation was underway and they would register a case under the Passports Act against them and take action accordingly.

