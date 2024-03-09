Two detained at Amritsar airport for travelling on forged passports

Amritsar, March 8
Two passengers, including a woman, have been detained at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport for travelling on forged travel documents. Both of them were deported by the immigration authorities at Dubai after refusing them entry. The youth has been identified as Manjinder Singh, a resident of Variyam Nangal and a woman from Ajnala. Both had gone to Dubai on an Indian passport.
When the immigration authorities in Dubai examined their documents, they found something suspicious. The immigration officials did not allow them to enter Dubai and sent them back to India on Qatar Airways.
The accused reportedly tampered with passports by editing names on someone else’s passport. With these tampered passports, they managed to travel to Dubai, but the immigration officials found the passports not in order.
Both the accused have been detained by the authorities after being deported to India. The documents of the duo are also being examined. After interrogation by the Indian immigration officials, both were handed over to Amritsar police. The police officials stated that investigation was underway and they would register a case under the Passports Act against them and take action accordingly.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...