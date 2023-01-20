Two die of ‘asphyxia’ at marriage palace

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 19

Two persons, including an ex-serviceman, died under mysterious circumstances in a room of a marriage palace located near the Verka bypass road here on Thursday. The incident came to light in the morning when other staff of the marriage palace reached there and found them dead.

During an initial probe, the police said the duo apparently died due to asphyxia as they had kept burning coal in the room where they were sleeping.

However, the family members said there was an injury mark on the wrist of one of the victims and demanded that the police should investigate the matter to ascertain the exact cause of the incident.

The deceased were identified as Balwinder Singh (50) of Nangli village, who was an ex-serviceman, and Tejinder Kumar (32). Balwinder used to work as a security personnel in the palace.

Kashmir Singh, a relative of Balwinder, said they received information about the incident around 9am that Balwinder along with another person was found dead in the room. Owing to severe cold, they had kept burning coal in the room for keeping the room warm. He said in the morning they were found dead.

Bant Kumar, a relative of Tejinder, said he had an injury mark on his wrist. He said the police informed that they died after breathing poisonous gas emitted by burning coal that led to their death.

The police took their bodies into custody and later handed over the bodies to their families after autopsy. The police said a postmortem would ascertain the cause of death. The police have started inquest proceedings in the incident.