Two drug peddlers fire at police team, arrested at checkpoint

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 10

Chabal police had a narrow escape on Monday night when two drug peddlers fired at them. The police team, however, managed to arrest them. The police party led by Inspector Rajinder Singh was installing a naka on Amritsar road and signalled two suspected motorbike-borne drug traders to stop. One of the men sitting on the rear seat fired at the police. The accused fired three shots but the police team managed to save itself and gave the motorcyclists a chase and arrested them a short distance away after their bike slipped.

During the search, the police recovered 350 grams of heroin, a pistol with magazine and two cartridges. The motorcycle with no registration number was taken in custody by the police. The accused, according to the police, have been identified as James Masih Shah (Dhianpur, Batala) and Jaskaran Singh of Granthgarh (Kadian). A case under Section 307 and 34 of IPC and Section 21-C, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Section 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered.

SP (Investigation) Vishaljit Singh said a team from the city police, Tarn Taran, led by

Sub-inspector Vipin Kumar arrested two drug peddlers from Tharu-Thathi Khara link road with 500 grams of heroin and Rs 20,000 in drug money. The peddlers were on foot and have been booked under the NDPS Act on Monday.

