Two Haryana youths attacked in Amritsar, one injured

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 1

Around 10 persons attacked two Haryana youths who were returning after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple in broad daylight here on Friday.

The incident occurred on the busy elevated road leading to panic in nearby areas. One of the youths, identified as Dilavar, a resident of Hisar district in Haryana, was injured in the attack. The perpetrators damaged the car in which the duo were travelling.

The police immediately reached the spot and started a probe into the matter. The police said CCTVs on the main GT road were being scrutinised to find clues and identify suspects behind the assault.

Ankit, one of the victims, said he along with his friend, Dilavar, had come to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple on Thursday. He said they had taken a room in a hotel near Khalsa College. He said today while returning home they were overtaken and stopped by two bike-borne persons in the middle of the elevated road.

Ankit said one of them came up to them and pulled him out of the car and took out the car keys. In the meanwhile, a car in which around eight persons were came there and surrounded them. They were armed with sharp-edged weapons.

He said they searched their car and took away around Rs 20,000 kept in the car. He said one of them hit Dilavar on the head with a ‘karah’. They also broke the front windscreen of the car. He said on seeing this, people started gathering on the spot following which they fled the spot.