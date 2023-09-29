Two held with 1.75-kg heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 28

The Amritsar Rural Police confiscated 1,750 gm of heroin and Rs 2.01 lakh of alleged drug proceeds from two persons here on Thursday.

Those arrested were identified as Vishal Singh of Bhalla Colony in Chheharta and Gurbaz Singh of Guru Ki Wadali area. Their third accomplice Musa of Sarai Amanat Khan village in Tarn Taran was yet to be arrested.

SSP, Amritsar Rural Police, Satinder Singh said the police got a tip-off that the trio had links with Pakistan-based smugglers and they used to smuggle drugs in a large scale. Following this, police teams were dispatched at a designated place at Attari and a checkpoint was laid. He said the police intercepted an Innova (PB-46-AA-0263) in which Vishal Singh and Gurbaz Singh were travelling. He said during search, the police recovered the contraband and the drug money from them. The police also seized two mobile phones and a dongle from their possession.

“Musa’s name cropped up during the interrogation of Vishal and Gurbaz. Raids were on to arrest him,” said the SSP.

The accused were produced in a court which remanded them in one-day police custody. A probe was in progress to establish their backward and forward links, the police said.

Meanwhile, the police have booked a drug peddler, identified as Mukhtiar Singh, alias Tara of Daoke village, in connection with the seizure of 1,445 gm of narcotics seized by the Border Security Force on Tuesday evening. Harinder Singh, Assistant Commandant of the 144 Battalion of BSF, had informed the police about the seizure of the contraband.

BSF officials said around 7.30pm on Tuesday, the troops heard the noise of something being dropped along the border fence near the Daoke border outpost. During search, the BSF seized three packets of the contraband wrapped in yellow adhesive tape. A purple polyster bag was also found near the fence. Following a preliminary probe, it was found that the contraband was allegedly got smuggled by Mukhtiar Singh, alias Tara of Daoke. The police said raids were on to arrest him.