Two held with 120-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Cantonment police arrested Jasbir Singh, alias Jass, a resident of the Gwalmandi area, for allegedly possessing 120-gm heroin. A probe is underway to ascertain the source of the drug. Meanwhile, the Maqboolpura police nabbed Karandeep Singh of Jawahar Nagar on Mehta Road with 100-gm heroin. After a probe, the police booked Raja Budda and Sitar of the Maqboolpura area in the case.

Youth dies, two hurt in mishap

Amritsar: A youth identified as Sajan Singh (26) lost his life and his two friends were injured after a pick-up truck hit their tractor-trailer here yesterday. The police booked the driver of the truck, identified as Sarvan Singh of Vairowal village. The father of the deceased, Kashmir Singh, said his son Sajan, along with his friends, was going to the Vallah vegetable market around 3.15am when the incident happened. A case has been registered by the police in this regard.