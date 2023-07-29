Two held with 180-kg poppy husk, opium

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 28

Sarhali police arrested two persons with poppy husk and opium at a naka set up on the outskirts of Sarhali village on the national highway here on Thursday night.

The accused, who were coming in a truck, were held with 180 kg of poppy husk and 500 gm of opium during a search of the vehicle. SP (Investigation) Vishaljit Singh informed mediapersons here on Friday that the accused were identified as Akashdeep Singh, alias Gurdas, and Sajanpreet Singh, both of Kandiala near Patti town.

Sarhali police led by SHO Sub-Inspector Harmanjit Singh manning the naka signalled the truck (PB-05 AP- 9615) coming from the Harike side. The accused tried to escape from the spot but were nabbed by the police party. The SP said during the search of the vehicle, the contraband, kept with the goods, was recovered.

The accused were produced in a court which sent them to two-day police custody.

