Two held with 260-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 8

The Cantonment police have seized 260 gm of heroin from two men, and also impounded the car that they were travelling in. Those arrested have been identified as Vishal Nath and Sukhjit Singh, both residents of the Bishambarpura area. Khushbu Sharma, the SHO of the Cantonment police station, said that the car was parked on the link road from Hartez Hospital to the Gumtala bypass area. She said based on suspicion, the police ventured closer to the car. On seeing the police team, the duo tried to flee the spot, but was nabbed. A case has been registered against the two suspects under the NDPS Act.