Two held with 260-gm heroin

Amritsar, December 8
The Cantonment police have seized 260 gm of heroin from two men, and also impounded the car that they were travelling in. Those arrested have been identified as Vishal Nath and Sukhjit Singh, both residents of the Bishambarpura area. Khushbu Sharma, the SHO of the Cantonment police station, said that the car was parked on the link road from Hartez Hospital to the Gumtala bypass area. She said based on suspicion, the police ventured closer to the car. On seeing the police team, the duo tried to flee the spot, but was nabbed. A case has been registered against the two suspects under the NDPS Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP sets record in Gujarat; Congress wrests Himachal
Cong decimated | 13% votes, AAP gets ‘national’ tag
Himachal verdict: Voters in hill state stick to tradition
Congress fought poll on Virbhadra Singh’s name: Pratibha Sin...
Himachal Pradesh elections: Cong secures 43.90 pc vote share, BJP close behind with 43 pc, AAP received 1.10pc
Despite getting 43 per cent vote share, the BJP could only m...
Hectic lobbying in Himachal Congress, CM hopefuls woo legislators
CLP meeting today, Mallikarjun Kharge to pick CM