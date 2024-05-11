Two held with 510 gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 10

A day after busting of trans-border arms smuggling module having links with Pakistan-based arms and drug smuggler Qasim Dhillon, the Amritsar (Rural) police have nabbed two drug peddlers linked with him (Dhillon) and confiscated 510 grams of heroin from their possession.

Those arrested were identified as Akashbir Singh of Naushehra Dhalla, Tarn Taran, and Banty of Khapar Kheri in Amritsar. The police also seized a mobile phone and a bike from their possession.

Satinder Singh, SSP, Amritsar (Rural), said preliminary investigations revealed that they had links with Qasim Dhillon who had smuggled contraband into the Indian territory with the help of drones. He said they would be produced in a court and brought on police remand for exposing their backward and forward links.

The rural police had yesterday nabbed three arms smugglers and seized sophisticated weapons, including two Glock and a Zigana pistols all of 9 mm calibre. These weapons were smuggled by Qasim through drone. Those arrested were identified as Jaswinder Singh of Lakhana village in Tarn Taran, Gurpreet Singh of Maujpur in Gurdaspur and Bohar Singh of Saidpur Khurd in Ajnala here. The police also seized a car, a bike and five mobile phones from their possession.

