Two held with illegal weapons in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 26

The Sarai Amanat Khan police arrested two persons with illegal weapons from the T-Point of Bhuse village here today.

SHO Inspector Parwinder Singh Nagoke said the suspects had been identified as Kawaljit Singh, a resident of Bhakna Kalan, and Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Maluwal (Gharinda).

The SHO, who was heading the police party, said the suspects were riding a motorcycle without a registration number. They were signalled to stop for checking. During checking, the police recovered two pistols, three live cartridges and a magazine from their possession. Kawljit has already been declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in a case of robbery. A case under Section 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered.