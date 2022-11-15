Two held with stolen car

Amritsar: The Maqboolpura police have nabbed two persons identified as Jobanjit Singh alias Joban and Guriqbal Singh alias Gagan, both residents of Kathunangal for allegedly possessing a stolen car. They were held at a checkpoint near Vallah. They could not produce the documents of the car, which was later found to be stolen one. TNS
Two booked for opening fire
Amritsar: The Sultanwind police have booked two persons identified as Sunny Choul and Rangeela of Gwal Mandi area for allegedly firing outside a house belonging to Jagir Singh. He alleged that the accused opened fire outside his house on Saturday night. A case has been registered. TNS
Under a cloud
Weather vagaries Paddy covered with plastic sheets during a cloudy weather at the Bhagtanwala grain market in Amritsar on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: Vishal Kumar
