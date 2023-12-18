Two injured in firing at Saidpur village

Tarn Taran, December 17
Two persons were injured in a firing incident at Saidpur village on Friday. The injured were identified as Akashdeep Singh and Pardeep Singh Rana, both residents of Saidpur village.
The Harike police have booked Arjan Singh of Saidpur village, Bhupinder Singh Rubal, Jassa and Baba of Makhu under Sections 307, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.
The injured Akashdeep in his statement told the police they all were enjoying at the function held on birth of a baby boy at the residence of a villager during which Arjan Singh fired into the air. Akashdeep appealed to Arjan not to indulge in celebratory firing following which a verbal spat ensued between them.
Akashdeep and his friend left the venue and went to a restaurant in Harike where Arjan came and opened fire at them. Akashdeep and Pardeep Singh received bullet injuries in the incident. ASI Ravinder Singh visited the spot and registered a case against suspects, who were absconding.
