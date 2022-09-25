Two injured in road-rage firing

Amritsar: A minor accident between two scooters led to firing leaving two persons injured. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Rajinder Rampal sustained a bullet injury on his thigh, while his friend suffered head injury as the accused hit pistol’s butt on his head. Rampal told the police that he along with his friend Sukhdev Singh of Chheharta had come outside railway station on his scooter and when they were returning home, their scooter collided with another scooter driven by two unidentified persons. He said the accused started abusing and one of them took out a pistol and opened fire at him. The bullet hit his thigh. Later, they fled the spot. The police have registered a case. TNS
Snatcher nabbed, aides at large
Amritsar: The Ranjit Avenue police have arrested an alleged snatcher identified as Karandeep Singh, a resident of Pandora Takht Mal, in Tarn Taran for allegedly robbing a woman working at a hospital as a receptionist here on late Thursday evening. His two accomplices, Mohit and Sonu, however, managed to escape. The victim Madhu Bala told the police that the accused used to run private ambulance in the hospital. The police said raids were on to arrest his accomplices.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27
The third session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be called ...
Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot’s residence today amid leadership change buzz
According to party sources, Sachin Pilot is the main contend...
'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi
Urges people to celebrate the birth anniversary of martyr wi...
Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar
Jaishankar held bilateral meeting with Lavrov on the sidelin...
North Korea fires ballistic missile ahead of US Vice-President Harris visit
South Korea's military said it was a single, short-range bal...