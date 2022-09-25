Two injured in road-rage firing

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A minor accident between two scooters led to firing leaving two persons injured. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Rajinder Rampal sustained a bullet injury on his thigh, while his friend suffered head injury as the accused hit pistol’s butt on his head. Rampal told the police that he along with his friend Sukhdev Singh of Chheharta had come outside railway station on his scooter and when they were returning home, their scooter collided with another scooter driven by two unidentified persons. He said the accused started abusing and one of them took out a pistol and opened fire at him. The bullet hit his thigh. Later, they fled the spot. The police have registered a case. TNS

Snatcher nabbed, aides at large

Amritsar: The Ranjit Avenue police have arrested an alleged snatcher identified as Karandeep Singh, a resident of Pandora Takht Mal, in Tarn Taran for allegedly robbing a woman working at a hospital as a receptionist here on late Thursday evening. His two accomplices, Mohit and Sonu, however, managed to escape. The victim Madhu Bala told the police that the accused used to run private ambulance in the hospital. The police said raids were on to arrest his accomplices.