Two marriage palace workers die of asphyxia

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 30

Two persons died of asphyxia in Chogawan Road area in Ajnala here on Friday night. The incident occurred at a marriage palace where the victims used to work.

During the night, they had put up a small furnace with burning coal inside their room before sleeping. The incident came to light in the morning when the duo did not open the door even after repeated knocks.

The employee of the palace called his colleagues and broke open the doors of the room only to find them dead.

The victims were identified as Harjinder Singh of Talwandi Rai Dadu village and Baju, a migrant from Bihar. The police have taken their bodies into custody and sent for an autopsy.

Palace owner Parveen Kumar said the duo had ignited a small furnace (angithi) in the room and poisonous gases from the furnace led to their death.