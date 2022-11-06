Two men arrested for illegal fishing in Beas

Tarn Taran, November 5
A team of officials of the Wildlife and Forest Range, Harike, raided Mand area of Kambo village along the Beas river and arrested two persons for illegally fishing here on Friday.
Forest Range Officer (FRO) Kamaljit Singh informed here on Saturday that the accused were identified as Gurmej Singh of Kambo Dhai Wala (Tarn Taran) and Sarwan Singh of Thikriwala village (Kapurthala).
Kamaljit Singh said on the instructions of Lakhwinder Singh Gill, Forest Division Officer, Ferozepur, the team of the Harike range office got suspicious of the two persons busy in fishing in the river and arrested them with 10-kg dead fish, one wooden boat, one fishing net and a motorcycle on which they had loaded the fish.
The Forest Range Officer said the accused had been challaned under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and were produced in the Sultanpur Lodhi court. The court sent them to judicial lock-up in the Kapurthala Central Jail.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...
PM Narendra Modi greets people on Guru Nanak's birth anniversary
The prime minister had on Monday addressed a function to cel...