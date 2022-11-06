Two men arrested for illegal fishing in Beas

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 5

A team of officials of the Wildlife and Forest Range, Harike, raided Mand area of Kambo village along the Beas river and arrested two persons for illegally fishing here on Friday.

Forest Range Officer (FRO) Kamaljit Singh informed here on Saturday that the accused were identified as Gurmej Singh of Kambo Dhai Wala (Tarn Taran) and Sarwan Singh of Thikriwala village (Kapurthala).

Kamaljit Singh said on the instructions of Lakhwinder Singh Gill, Forest Division Officer, Ferozepur, the team of the Harike range office got suspicious of the two persons busy in fishing in the river and arrested them with 10-kg dead fish, one wooden boat, one fishing net and a motorcycle on which they had loaded the fish.

The Forest Range Officer said the accused had been challaned under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and were produced in the Sultanpur Lodhi court. The court sent them to judicial lock-up in the Kapurthala Central Jail.