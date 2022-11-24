Two mobile phones seized from Amritsar Central Jail inmates

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 23

The Superintendent of Jail along with jail officials conducted a special search operation in the Amritsar Central Jail here today.

Two mobile phones were recovered from prisoners Lovepreet Singh and Sukhdev Singh. A case was registered against them. A total of 43 mobile phones have been seized from jail inmates during the past 22 days.

Jail officials claimed that as part of a campaign to prevent the smuggling of prohibited items inside the jail, a tip-off was received that on November 23, a person would be throwing prohibited items inside the northern part of the jail from outside. The information was shared with Maninder Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (South). In a joint operation led by Deputy Superintendent of Jails Raja Navdeep Singh, the police nabbed the person throwing prohibited items inside the jail.

The accused, Mohit Singh, of Fateh Singh Colony, in the Gate Hakima area, was arrested near the jail premises. Prohibited items (mobile phone, drugs: beedis and tobacco) were recovered from the arrested person, which were to be thrown inside the jail by him. Legal action is being taken against him, stated jail officials.