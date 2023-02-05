Two-month-old undergoes brain surgery at GMC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 4

After the recent appointment of a neurosurgeon, doctors and medical staff at Government Medical College (GMC) here saved the life of a two-month-old child suffering from hydrocephalus, a condition in which fluid accumulates in the brain resulting in enlargement of the brain and causing brain injury.

The child’s mother had died due to a heart condition and her father noticed increase in the size of her head along with vomiting and lethargy. The child was shifted to GMC where doctors performed the surgery. The officials said it was the first neurosurgery performed on a child as young as two-month-old at the GMC.