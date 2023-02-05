Two-month-old undergoes brain surgery at GMC

Amritsar, February 4
After the recent appointment of a neurosurgeon, doctors and medical staff at Government Medical College (GMC) here saved the life of a two-month-old child suffering from hydrocephalus, a condition in which fluid accumulates in the brain resulting in enlargement of the brain and causing brain injury.
The child’s mother had died due to a heart condition and her father noticed increase in the size of her head along with vomiting and lethargy. The child was shifted to GMC where doctors performed the surgery. The officials said it was the first neurosurgery performed on a child as young as two-month-old at the GMC.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions
Military shoots down the surveillance balloon in Atlantic Oc...
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
The Pentagon says the balloon, which was carrying sensors an...
Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Adjoining tourist towns Kufri and Narkanda too are experienc...