Two months on, unidentified person booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 25

Two months after a man got an alleged threatening and extortion call, the police have registered a case against an unidentified person.

The case was registered following a probe conducted by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP)-rank official.

Mandeep Singh, in his complaint to the police on October 18, alleged that he got a call on his mobile phone from some virtual/foreign mobile numbers. The complainant stated that

the caller demanded extortion money and threatened him with consequences.

Acting on the complaint, the police have registered a case under Section 387 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in this regard.

Further investigations are on in the matter.

This is fifth extortion case registered in the past one month.